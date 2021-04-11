The latest fight in Pennsylvania's General Assembly is over “vaccine passports,” a document that would be issued to individuals who have been vaccinated. In theory, these documents would allow them the privileges of travel, dining and entertainment over those Americans who have not been vaccinated.

Some in state Republican leadership are against such identification as an intrusion on personal freedom and health privacy.

Democratic leadership sees it as a way to speed up the normalization of our economy and way of life.

Ironically, just a few years ago, there was similar legislative bickering over voter identification. Republicans were all for the mandate of identification in order to vote, and a Democratic argument was that the ID card requirement was an intrusion on personal liberty and the right to vote.

At the end of the day, we have two different issues — both requiring Americans to give up a degree of personal freedom — and two different parties switching their arguments to accommodate political partisanship.

David Wood

Manheim Township