Well, it appears that the 71% of Republicans who still believe, according to one poll, that former President Donald Trump — who I view as the most dishonest politician in the world, next to Vladimir Putin — won the 2020 presidential election (even though there is not a shred of evidence for it) may get their lifelong wish validated by the far right-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.

That wish: No matter what the outcome of any election is, it can be overturned by the legislature of any state.

I worry that because of the big crybaby and his baseless accusations — and his stacked U.S. Supreme Court — there may never be another Democratic president or even Democratic governor or member of Congress.

Before you say “That could never happen,” remember that it almost happened after the 2020 election. Some state legislatures are working on laws that would essentially allow them to change the results of elections. Because the majority of state legislatures (30) are Republican-controlled and because of the way the Electoral College is structured, these actions could be enough to change the will of the people in a presidential election.

I don’t know about you, but if this happens, I believe that democracy as we know it will cease to exist. There will be no reason to ever have an election, since no matter what the results are, they can be overturned by a bunch of crazy Republicans in state legislatures.

Of course, if you are a Republican, you are probably very happy. How sad!

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township