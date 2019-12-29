On Dec. 8, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt called the bombing of Pearl Harbor “a date which will live in infamy.”
Well, we can place another date on the infamous list: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, when, for the third time in the history of the United States, a sitting president was impeached by the House of Representatives.
The impeachment of President Donald Trump proves without doubt that the Democratic majority in the House cares little about the rule of law and even less about the will and voice of the American people. The Democrats’ obsession with removing the president of the United States is now laid bare for the whole country to see, all because he wasn’t their candidate of choice.
The members of the Democratic majority also believe that the American people are ignorant and will not see through their shameless and partisan efforts to reverse the results of a legitimate presidential election.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, spoke of the calendar and clock, and the date on the calendar is Nov. 3, 2020, and the time on the clock is 300-plus days and counting.
The day of reckoning is coming.
David J. Bowie
Elizabethtown