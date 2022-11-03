I’m old and you’re killing me.

You’re killing many of my older friends, too.

Many of you plan to vote Republican in the U.S. Senate and House races — Mehmet Oz and Lloyd Smucker here, Scott Perry nearby — because you’ve always voted Republican and wouldn’t touch a Democrat with a 10-foot pole.

I get it, but hear me out: That vote may kill me and hurt you.

In my view, Oz is a TV-enhanced fraud. And Smucker tried to disenfranchise our votes in January 2021. Smucker has voted against a number of bills that I believe would help every person in this area. And Smucker is backing Doug Mastriano for governor, even though Mastriano has said he could decertify voting machines if he feels like it.

But your vote may kill me and others because Republicans seemingly want to end government-funded Social Security and Medicare, or cut these programs significantly.

These moves would potentially bankrupt many seniors who have been including Social Security in their financial plan for decades. If that program goes on the chopping block every year, it would make it impossible for millions to plan their futures.

Our lives would be in constant chaos, and Smucker and Oz seemingly won’t care.

Bob Hollister, a former Republican with a soul who is running against Smucker in the 11th Congressional District, does care. Voting for him makes sense.

Ronald Rogers

Landisville