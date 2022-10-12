The U.S. strategy regarding Ukraine apparently is to weaponize Ukraine until it is able to kill enough Russians that Russia ends its invasion and leaves — as Russia did in Afghanistan in 1989 after losing 15,000 soldiers over 10 years.

In my view, this comparison is dangerously false. Russia shares a 1,200-mile border with Ukraine, while Afghanistan was 2,000 miles away. According to the CIA, the Russians have already had about 60,000 casualties in Ukraine, including about 15,000 killed. I do not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military will walk away from what they see as being surrounded by a nuclear-armed NATO, with Ukraine as a possible future member. Russia has 6,000 nuclear weapons to argue its point.

If Mexico joined into a military alliance with China and the Chinese government built military bases — some with nuclear missiles —along our southern border, would the United States walk away? Or would we believe this threat on our border from a nuclear superpower to be so provocative and dangerous that we would fight to the nuclear end? For 150 years, the United States has made it clear that the Western Hemisphere is its domain and that no other military power is permitted to enter.

In my view, our leaders are making a nuclear gamble on Putin and the Russians walking away. If they are wrong and Putin escalates to nuclear weapons, then the world loses and all that we have built, all that we have learned and all the people we love will be gone.

This is not a time to gamble. It is a time for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to end this conflict before it ends us.

Brad Wolf

Lancaster