To the writer of the Feb. 22 letter “Severance tax bad for Pennsylvania,” I’d like to start by saying I love our country and our freedoms, and we are very fortunate to be born in the USA! Part of our responsibility as citizens is to act responsibly — not necessarily blindly following elected officials, but asking questions and holding government, industry and citizens accountable.
The employment and income to our state from the drive to become energy-independent has been beneficial, but anyone who makes such broad general statements and speaks to limit or eliminate the responsibility to monitor and control this or any invasive practices that affect our environment isn’t being a responsible citizen.
How many times have we found out years later that big industry has reaped profits at citizens’ expense, left town or gone bankrupt with Pennsylvania taxpayers responsible for the cleanup or fallout of what we were told was an environmentally sound practice?
Water-infused chemicals (harmful to humans and animals) used in fracking under high pressure deep underground, when improperly applied and/or poorly managed, will contaminate, and have contaminated, groundwater and wells. There are many residents in upstate Pennsylvania who have had their wells polluted with these chemicals and just happen to be next door or downstream from fracking sites.
We only get one chance to protect our environment, and it’s irresponsible for anyone, especially public officials, to look the other way and blindly follow the money!
Steve Landis
Mount Joy Township