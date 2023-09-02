A famous statement by Voltaire can be translated as, “He who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

In a doomsday religious cult in Kenya this year, more than 420 people died after followers were ordered by their leader to die by fasting, in order to “meet Jesus.”

And on Nov. 18, 1978, at the Peoples Temple in Jonestown, Guyana, 918 people died, most by mass murder, when compelled by their leader to drink cyanide.

Closer to home, with delusions aplenty and apparently intoxicated by a conviction of his own omniscience, Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a history of racist, antisemitic and xenophobic rants. He has also peddled, often to pernicious effect, outrageous anti-science and anti-vaccine nonsense that has been debunked time and again.

Kennedy’s blending of “wellness” and the politics of paranoia — a noxious combination — contributed to a deadly situation in Samoa in 2019. In a country with a population of about 200,000, a measles outbreak took the lives of 83, many children. Kennedy, with his customary proselytizing mania, had worked before the outbreak to spread misinformation that convinced many residents not to take the measles vaccine, and the nation’s vaccination rate dropped to a dangerously low level.

Without a platform provided by the likes of the vapid, nattering Joe Rogan and a willing assortment of charlatans, Kennedy would be left with little more than his vanity and family name.

Author Abhijit Naskar wrote: “All conspiracy theories are the product of the subconscious attempt of an ignorant yet creative mind to counteract the fear of the unknown with tales of fantasy.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster