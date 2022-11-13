The Christian nationalism movement ultimately seeks to erase the boundary between church and state. This goal is now being overtly promoted by a number of current officeholders and recent candidates for office. It is a grave threat to freedom of conscience and threatens to incite strife between Americans of diverse religious, cultural and ethnic heritages.

We find it especially disturbing that Christian nationalism is now being promulgated in Pennsylvania, the place founded by the Quaker William Penn as a haven of freedom for all persons — regardless of faith — fleeing religious discrimination and oppression.

At a time in history when conventional wisdom held that national identity and civil order could be maintained only by the imposition of a single religious denomination selected and imposed by the government, Penn chose instead to conduct the “Holy Experiment” of freedom of conscience for all.

Penn’s conviction, once considered radical, is now enshrined in the First Amendment. It is up to us to protect this precious American heritage.

We affirm the right to the free, peaceful expression of religious conscience in all its diversity, and call upon all Americans to seek common ground with their fellow citizens.

We strongly encourage all citizens to inform themselves about the dangerous goals and methods of Christian nationalism. We further ask that all citizens make clear to their government representatives — by phone, text, email, letter and in the voting booth — our rejection of the divisive doctrine of Christian nationalism.

In the words of the founder William Penn, “Let us see what love can do.”

Lancaster Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (also known as Quakers)