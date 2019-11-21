“Incompetence is not an impeachable offense” (Marc A. Thiessen, Nov. 15) was an interesting piece from a columnist I force myself to read.
President Donald Trump is incompetent. That has become increasingly concerning as educated, experienced career civil service people are disparaged, discounted, dismissed, or choose to resign. Fortunately, there are those who choose to stay to serve, and those who need to testify. Checks and balances.
A president who eschews daily briefings, relies on back channel diplomacy through questionable cronies, and tweets irresponsibly following the whim of the moment is dangerous. The sound bites and the rebranding do not negate that fact. It only stirs his base.
The U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, in March 2017, released Project 1721. Led by Col. Douglas Mastriano, Ph.D., it provides “insightful and thought-provoking discourse on daunting security challenges facing the United States and NATO.” It suggests a way for the U.S. and NATO to preserve the peace “without sacrificing the Baltic Nations” and curb “the territorial ambitions of Vladimir Putin and an expansionist Russia.”
It is available, in PDF form, online. Reading it clarifies how unconscionable withholding aid from a struggling new democracy — once part of the USSR, on the eastern border of Europe, now defending itself against Russia — is.
Incompetency leads to unwise, compromising approaches that create other problems. Some of those are impeachable.
Alicia L. Black-Kirby
Manheim