The current phenomenon and push to remove books from school libraries and school curricula should alarm all of us. During the early days after the Nazis came to power in the 1930s, books were burned at mass rallies in all major university cities in Germany.

More than 100 years before that, the German poet Heinrich Heine had written, “Where books are burned, in the end people will be burned.” How prophetic these words were! To find more information about book burning by the Nazis, go to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website (ushmm.org).

Perhaps you think it is a long way from removing books from schools to book burnings, but think about what the theologian Martin Niemoeller wrote in a 1946 poem:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.

We should not fear books, but support the education of our children with exposure to history, facts and ideas. We are not making them safer by limiting what they can read.

Suzanne Schaudel

Manheim Township