The column in the Jan. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section by professor Adam Lawrence (“A primer on the filibuster’s checkered past, uncertain future”) of Millersville University created a new low for disingenuous, insincere, liberal rants.

Lawrence tries vainly to make the case against the U.S. Senate filibuster rule, using the usual hackneyed arguments on why the majority party (as long as it is the Democratic Party) should have unfettered power, rather than have the filibuster available to challenge that power.

And when his reasoning falls flat, Lawrence does what every liberal does — plays the race card, a strategy to which they always turn when they are losing the argument.

Lawrence’s liberal bias is all over his article, notably that he mentions five current or former U.S. senators, and references their party affiliations, with one exception. He fails to mention that the segregationist senator who tried to block civil rights legislation, Strom Thurmond, was a Democrat at the time.

But the true disingenuous nature of the article comes when we consider that Lawrence and LNP | LancasterOnline waited until now — just days after Democrats gained the slimmest of margins in the Senate — to advocate for the elimination or reduction of the filibuster.

LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy had six years of Republican Senate control to ask Lawrence to write the same article. I wonder if she would have had the courage of conviction to have the article published if Republicans were still in the majority in the Senate.

Brian Youngerman

Mount Joy