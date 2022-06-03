I was heartened to read recently that renewed efforts are being made to open the Lancaster County Swimming Pool this summer. (Hopefully, those efforts succeed.)

However, one angle on this issue I did not see explicitly mentioned was the mental health one. With heightened rates of psychological disorders — especially among youth — because of the pandemic, now is the time to invest in things like outdoor summer activities, because it will have a multiplier effect

Society will actually save money down the road by preventing certain problems from happening in the first place, but it requires political leadership to make it happen.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township