“It’s time we had a conversation about gun control.”
After every tragic shooting, social media is flooded with the declaration that “it’s time” to have a debate that has been actively going on for more than a decade. But that conversation is not the one we actually need to have. As long as we choose to believe the problem is just the firearm, and refuse to look past their correlation (not causation) with mass violence, the need to “have a conversation” will never end.
Across the developed, and largely gun-free world, mass violence is increasing. Bombs, rental trucks and even kitchen knives are being used to cause as much harm to as many people as quickly as possible. And just like the shooters on Aug. 3 and 4, who seemingly had diametrically opposed ideologies, none of the perpetrators have had the same motivation.
Much talk has rightly been made about the evils of white supremacy, but much less ink has been spilled about violently radical leftism that is rising as well. No corner of the political spectrum has a monopoly on extremist rhetoric, and an increasingly nihilistic academia has carefully cultivated an entire generation into a spiritual and philosophical vacuum. Lacking any greater purpose or meaning, and ignored by those in power, they turn to the only voices who seem to take them seriously. But those voices are often the most dangerous of all.
That's what we need to have a conversation about. But it’s easier to just tweet about gun control.
Louie Petolicchio
Manor Township