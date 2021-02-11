Letters to the editor

It is not what you say, but what you do, by which you are judged. On Jan. 5, my Republican state senator, Scott Martin, voted to deny to seat a certified elected Democrat as a member of the Pennsylvania Senate. On Jan. 7, my Republican congressman, Lloyd Smucker — despite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just hours before —  voted with the Sedition Caucus to object to the certified votes of our commonwealth electing Joseph Biden as president. That same day, the Republican National Committee endorsed Donald Trump with a standing ovation, signaling that he would be the leader of the party moving forward.

If you are also judged by the company you keep, I join my East Lampeter Township supervisors Corey Meyer, Ethan Demme and John Blowers in removing the “R” next to my name in the voter rolls. I cannot stay a member of a party that recognizes Donald Trump as its leader.

Diane Tyson

East Lampeter Township

