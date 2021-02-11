It is not what you say, but what you do, by which you are judged. On Jan. 5, my Republican state senator, Scott Martin, voted to deny to seat a certified elected Democrat as a member of the Pennsylvania Senate. On Jan. 7, my Republican congressman, Lloyd Smucker — despite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just hours before — voted with the Sedition Caucus to object to the certified votes of our commonwealth electing Joseph Biden as president. That same day, the Republican National Committee endorsed Donald Trump with a standing ovation, signaling that he would be the leader of the party moving forward.

If you are also judged by the company you keep, I join my East Lampeter Township supervisors Corey Meyer, Ethan Demme and John Blowers in removing the “R” next to my name in the voter rolls. I cannot stay a member of a party that recognizes Donald Trump as its leader.

Diane Tyson

East Lampeter Township