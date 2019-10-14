Certainly one of the most bitter, virulent diatribes I’ve read in LNP, or elsewhere, was the July 29 letter “Dems no longer the party of JFK,” which maintains that “Democrats are waging the most repugnant hate campaign in political history.”
It’s all there — ageism even, tossed in perhaps as tinder, or merely for good measure, I suppose. The letter writer obviously, and conveniently, ignores the daily repugnant and hateful utterances and tweets from (President Donald) Trump; he has so thoroughly debased the office of the presidency that I’ll refer to him here only as Trump.
Displaying an obvious misunderstanding of, yet obsessive fixation on “socialism” and “socialists,” the July 29 letter is replete with the usual stale references to “freedoms we enjoy,” “government interference,” etc.
In response to the writer’s gratuitous, dismissive reference to Neanderthals, it is now widely believed (though perhaps not yet consensus) that Neanderthals likely created the first symbolic cave art, and were apparently as advanced and intelligent as our Homo sapiens ancestors. Through DNA analysis, I am now aware that I received more than 3.3% Neanderthal DNA. I’m old enough, and thankfully have matured enough, that I’ll recover from the disparagement of my Neanderthal ancestry in this most caustic, intemperate of letters.
Such seething, rage-venting letters, clearly, are yet another quite emphatic reminder of the extent of the coarsening of our discourse in the age of Trump.
Daniel Ebersole
Lancaster