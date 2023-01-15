The Jesus described in the Gospels fed the hungry, healed the sick and demonstrated compassion for the foreigner. He and his parents were refugees. Jesus forgave sins but condemned hypocrisy and the self-righteous judgment of others.

He rejected the attempts of his followers to make him a political leader — his kingdom was not, and is not, of this world.

It troubles me, a confessing Christian, when some Christians identify themselves as “conservative Christians” when claiming persecution by others. I wonder what part of that identification takes precedence — their political conservatism or their followings of the teachings of Jesus?

I have friends and family members who are gay and transgender. I know them well enough to know that they are gay and transgender because they were created that way.

Some “conservative” Christians maintain that they have the right to deny LGBTQ individuals the equal protection of the law. “Conservative” Christians have gone to court to enforce their “right” to deny services to gay couples.

I am not sympathetic when I read the self-pity of “conservative” Christians over a complaint about discrimination from a restaurant that employs a wait staff, many of whom would not be welcome in a “conservative” Christian establishment.

Tragically, Christians are not alone when it comes to being targets of hate crime — the number of hate crimes against Muslims and Jews has increased sharply since 2020.

Self-righteousness and hypocrisy undermine the Christian message. Self-pity over the consequences only diminishes their Christian witness.

Love your neighbor.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township