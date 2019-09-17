The Sept. 5 letter “Exposing children to the occult” was interesting. Now I don’t know anything about paganistic worship nor do I care to. But what I found very enlightening was the reference to the Bible passage 2 Thessalonians 2:10-12.
You see, I’ve been trying to figure out how so-called, self-righteous Christians were able to hold their noses and vote for President Donald Trump. Well, it seems that Bible passage explains it. God sent this lying trickster to fool these self-righteous people, and it seems they totally bought into his lies.
Trump did tell the truth about one thing — he did claim to be “the chosen one.” I guess he was chosen by God to be the delusional one.
John J. Alcorn
Mount Joy