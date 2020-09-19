Election Day is approaching and we must decide. Do we choose a Democratic Party that is submissive to radical members who willingly embrace the ominous world of socialism, or do we choose a Republican Party with a pro-America leader who is fulfilling his promise to America?

Progressive Democrats are fascinated by socialism and appear clueless that socialism is and always has been sympathetic to communism. They embrace an ideology that seemingly stifles free speech and would eradicate all the freedoms they now take for granted. The violent and lawless radicals destroying our cities are, in my view, a prime example of a socialist Democratic movement with Marxist aspirations.

Chaos has been escalating across America, and yet Democrats have been silent or very slow to condemn violent protesters, looters and arsonists. They recently condemned the violence, but only because it was negatively affecting their polling numbers.

Democrats’ quest to further escape reality was apparent in their ludicrous scheme to essentially buy votes by offering a tidal wave of free handouts. Unfortunately, all of their bogus generosity is simply not economically feasible if we are to remain a solvent nation.

The Democratic Party of my grandmother no longer exists. Marxist-inspired radicals such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemingly gravitate toward civil unrest in order to silence the voices of freedom. She and her socialist entourage seem determined to destroy democracy. I pray they never succeed.

America is a nation of leaders, not followers. The umbrella of capitalism allows all Americans to create their own destiny and to live the American dream.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township