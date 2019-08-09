I would like to offer some answers to questions in the July 25 letter “Thoughts from an independent.” Apparently some are still under the impression that only “controlling males” are against the practice of killing babies.
The writer asks, “If a female doesn’t want a baby, why does she get pregnant? Is it because a male controls her body? After all, he is the one who planted the seed.”
I would submit that perhaps she got pregnant after choosing not to exercise control over her own body, starting well before the very first button popped.
This choice — in most cases made quite voluntarily — to open up a well-hidden and protected pathway for a seed to be planted into an egg her body produced (but she chose not to protect) doesn’t justify demanding back control of said body in order to rid herself (and/or him) of the “inconvenience” caused by the egg she allowed to be fertilized — after choosing to relinquish control of her body to the act of having unprotected sex.
This isn’t to excuse rape under any circumstances, incest, or situations when he doesn’t exercise absolute control over his body, and any such male should be held responsible financially, morally, physically and, if necessary, criminally.
I suspect most of the time, however, that the reason why both people got pregnant was simply due to selfishness, absence of moral foundations, lack of self control, the desire for instant gratification and generally wanting pleasures now without considering the consequences.
Terry L. Goss
Mountville