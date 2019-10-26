I use a power wheelchair to ambulate throughout the day, inside and out. I’m used to it and often forget this fact. That is, until I visit Lititz. I just avoid the stores when I come, but in this case that would negate the entire event.
I enjoyed volunteering for the Chocolate Walk and did manage, but eventually I became quite frustrated. Don’t store owners realize that my money is equally as good as that of their customers? I never patronize stores where I can’t enter. Would you (readers)? The Americans with Disabilities Act has existed since July 26, 1990, and the grandfather clause (exemptions) no longer applied after 2010.
Once, a local official tried to convince me that Lititz can partly follow the Americans with Disabilities Act. That just tells me the town officials wouldn’t want me to live there. I merely request a compromise from a town that was voted No. 1 in a national poll in 2013 as “America’s Coolest Small Town.”
Susan Schaffer
East Lampeter Township