I voted by mail, and I voted for Joe Biden. Apparently, some believe that makes my vote fraudulent. President Donald Trump’s allies are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate all 2.5 million mailed Pennsylvania ballots, including mine.

Of course, the Trump campaign is not really concerned with my ballot, cast in conservative Lancaster County. Its real intent is to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes in heavily African American jurisdictions like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. They know, and exit polls confirm, that if only white people voted, Trump would have won.

A century ago, during Jim Crow, an African American man in Ocoee, Florida, attempted to vote in the 1920 presidential election. In the resulting “Ocoee massacre,” an enraged white mob killed dozens of their Black neighbors and violently expelled hundreds of Black residents.

The tactics have changed, but the goal seems to be the same: disenfranchise those “other” voters.

In a scathingly dismissive opinion written by Trump appointee Judge Stephanos Bibas, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals noted that the Trump campaign offered neither specific charges nor any proof of alleged fraud. The Trump campaign “never claims fraud or that any votes were cast by illegal voters ... the Campaign’s claims have no merit.”

Perhaps we should have expected this from President Trump. But shame on state Sen. Doug Mastriano and his allies for joining in this desecration of Pennsylvania’s electoral process. In the words of the federal appeals court, “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections.”

Tom Gates

Manheim Township