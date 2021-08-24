The delta variant emergency has taken hold in Pennsylvania. Is the state Legislature (253 members, plus an army of over 3,000 support staff) prepared for the power and responsibility of the emergency duties that over 1.1 million voters voted for this spring?

Did those who voted “yes” know that state lawmakers would be leaving for a lengthy (paid) summer break that would last from roughly June 25 until Sept. 20?

The state House of Representatives voted June 8 to end Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration. “The people have spoken,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said, referring to the results of a May primary ballot question, in which voters placed a 21-day limit on any future disaster emergency declaration, unless both the state House and Senate agree to extend it.

The 21-day limit of any emergency declaration is a dangerous precedent. The delta variant isn’t waiting for the politicians to return to Harrisburg. What will be the repercussions?

Here is the constitutional change Pennsylvanians should have voted for: “No legislative member shall have a paid departure or vacation over 20 consecutive days in any calendar year.”

How will you vote for the forthcoming plethora of proposed constitutional amendments this current Legislature, seeking power and control, may put on the ballot? The founders of the Pennsylvania constitution, including Thomas Wharton Jr., James Cannon and Benjamin Franklin, certainly must be shaking their heads in disbelief.

Bill Glessner

Manheim Township