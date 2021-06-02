In a country like ours, which has justified (but also denied) settler genocide and absolute slavery for centuries, it is not surprising to me that the colonial oppression of Palestinians is also widely justified. But it is still disappointing and far from morally adequate.

Yes, the Israel-Palestine conflict is complex, but so is every case of clearly documented oppression. And no amount of clever, repetitive and sustained rhetoric can create a moral equivalency where none exists.

The Palestinians who live in Gaza (and the West Bank) endure daily deprivations of food, water, shelter, travel and employment, which by the kindest definition can only be called cruel and unusual.

How Israelis and Palestinians can share the land they all occupy is a microcosm of the global challenge of humanity to share our planet. Both problems are large. Neither will be solved by presumed superior violence. That leaves only the option of courageous nonviolence, which is difficult and, so far, is mostly left untried.

John K. Stoner

Akron