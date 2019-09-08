An alert to all sports fans: We have entered the season of players being called weapons! Yes, football season will bring out the lazy language of folks who believe their description of a player rests on that word. Although it is well-documented that weapons are inanimate and not human, we shall not be spared.
Have you noticed how many store signs urge you to buy local? I am aware of the good intentions of merchants who do so. However, would it not be better — and correct — to urge people to buy locally?
In one grocery chain, employees wear red shirts with the question “Can I help you?” printed on the back. Yes, I believe that you, as an employee, can help me. Instead, how about asking customers, “May I help you”?
Something cannot be said to have been created equal, but rather to have been created equally.
During Philadelphia Phillies games, a sponsor proudly urges us to live “fearless.” How many times do we have to hear that before someone corrects the word to read “fearlessly”?
Another incorrect use of the language is to ask, “Where’s he at?” How about asking, “Where is he?”
In the words of dramatist Alexandre Dumas, “Human genius has its limits, while human stupidity does not.”
Len Wood
West Lampeter Township