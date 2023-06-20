Let’s look at the facts. The U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee found that two Chinese nationals made payments of at least $100,000 to a Hunter Biden corporation through a Chinese-backed energy company and that one of those individuals had ties to the Communist Party of China.

In fact, the committee says the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals funneled through these companies.

The FBI is in possession of a laptop owned by Hunter Biden that contains an email in which one of Hunter Biden’s business associates writes, “10 held by H for the big guy?” That seems to be a reference to a 10% share of a business deal. Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner of Hunter Biden, says President Joe Biden was involved in business dealings with China and that he is the “big guy.”

Even if Joe Biden is not the “big guy,” he had to know his son, daughter-in-law, his brother and even his grandchildren received some of this money for doing nothing.

President Biden recently vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have ended the temporary suspension of tariffs on solar panels and components from China. Is he compromised? Impeachable situation? I say yes.

If Biden were convicted in an impeachment, that would mean Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president. Oops! That’s not good! Now I know why Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate.

Don Moore

Clay Township