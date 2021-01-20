The calls that can’t be stopped (letter) Jan 20, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Consider, please, that it is easier to impeach a sitting president of the United States than it is to abolish dreadful, bothersome robocalls.Brenda L. Cover Mountville Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to read next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Robocalls Telemarketers Impeachment