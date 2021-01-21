Globally, a calamity is causing more premature deaths than smoking, HIV/AIDS, parasites and vector-borne diseases, plus wars and other forms of violence.

It is air pollution. Its effect on cardiovascular disease is by far the largest. It increases blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, heart attacks and heart failure.

Air pollution globally is actually worse than smoking.

Air pollution is made up of fine particulate matter (soot) and ozone (smog). The particles are primarily from fossil burning companies of coal and oil. The ozone is primarily created in summer from nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, volatile organics, particulates and sunlight. Lancaster County is considered a non-attainment area for both particulates and ozone. This is bad! We have some of the worst air quality in the United States, according to the American Lung Association’s State of the Air.

A study in Cardiovascular Research recently showed that about two-thirds of premature deaths are attributable to human-made air pollution, mainly from fossil fuels — oil, natural gas (methane) and coal.

This is why I support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Hopefully we can pay attention to the science as we move into a new year.

The act would place a price of all extracted and imported fossil fuels, and the money collected would be sent to each of us as a dividend by the government — which we could spend as we desire. This would start us away from fossil fuels and toward a healthier world. Please let your legislators know.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township