War costs lives. It is not an idle game. It is a wager on the safety of whole populations. Often, as Americans, we believe we can trade the safety of others for our own security. This error leaves us with an attitude toward war that is selfish and idle, especially among our political leaders.
This is true on both sides of the aisle, from those who casually advocate the obliteration of other nations, to those who offer mealy-mouthed responses about legal technicalities, but not the death of children and soldiers inherent to war.
The killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani is an act of war, one that will likely incur a reprisal of a serious nature. Despite what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may say about being “committed to deescalation,” this can only be understood as an escalation.
It is one thing to be bloodthirsty; it is another to be glib. It is another thing entirely for us to believe them.
Anyone who can still find their backbone must reject this grim folly, and I call on all of my elected representatives to do so, especially those who would wear the label “pro-life.” This ax will fall on the heads of children; why should it matter any less that those children are Iranian? The consequences of war fall mostly on the poor and the vulnerable. This conflict will further destabilize the region, creating more refugees, more broken families, more orphans and more corpses.
So it ever was.
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
Lancaster