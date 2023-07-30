While both Libby Sternberg (“It’s time to move away from 19th-century education model”) and state Rep. Mike Sturla (“Public schools serve students that private schools don’t”) made valid points regarding school funding in their columns in the July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, I offer a challenge: View a school district as one part of its wider geographic community.

Children are not raised in a vacuum. Their outcomes are determined not only by their own potential and their school, but also by the support their development receives within their home and their community. If either the school, the home or the community fail in their support, the child’s success may be sharply limited.

The data on school performance shows a strong correlation between schools and the demographics of that district’s families and local community. In other words, a school district reflects the overall community in which its students reside.

When a community is stable and offers adequate social structures, protective services and medical care, its families, students and its schools thrive. When children live with poverty, unstable housing, food insecurity, erratic adult supervision, violence or drug and alcohol use, school performance suffers.

We need to stop blaming teachers and administrators for our failing schools. We need to stop pretending that either vouchers or more money will “fix” the problem. We must look honestly at what is beneath the failures — namely, our failing communities.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle must view school performance outside its placement as a single budgetary line item. Committees responsible for school funding and the health and human services budget might create real change by sharing information and working together. Our children need nonpartisan solutions to these long-term problems.

Jeanne Moran

East Hempfield Township