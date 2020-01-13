Regarding the Dec. 28 Faith & Values story “What pastors are wishing for next year”:
I wish one pastor could have expressed Jesus’ wish, in the prayer taught to the disciples: “Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” It is prayed by all Christians, in every church, so why the deep divides? “Our father” means “our provider”; it does not refer to gender. So understood, it is a universal prayer uttered by all humanity, even though confessions vary.
One pastor’s wish comes from the greatest commandment given by Jesus, loving God and our neighbor, from the Torah and the prophets, with this promise: “If you offer food to the hungry and satisfy the needs of the afflicted, the Lord will satisfy your needs in parched places and make your bones strong. You shall be like a watered garden — like a spring of water that never fails” (Isaiah 58).
Another pastor understands loving God and our neighbor as affordable housing and health care for everybody and a decent living wage, with economic and political will that works for everybody.
People of “goodwill,” in the language of Christmas, wish for a spirituality/theology in which love of God and the world is one heartbeat! The wish of thoughtful pastors will flow from God’s goodness, God’s faithfulness, overflowing generosity, grace and mercy, justice and peace. Psalm 136 captures the big picture about God’s work and repeats this acclamation 26 times: “For God’s steadfast love endures forever.”
Urbane Peachey
Manheim Township