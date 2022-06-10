I am responding to Stuart Wesbury’s May 26 column “Drop boxes make it difficult to ensure election integrity.”

If he is truly concerned about the future of democracy and the legitimacy of the ballot, then he should cease his implied support for the Big Lie by stating that there was mischief in the 2020 election through drop boxes or any other imagined shenanigans.

On Nov. 12, 2020, the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued this statement: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

On Dec. 1, 2020, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

The state of Georgia conducted three separate recounts of its ballots, two machine recounts and one recount by hand. In all three, the vote tallies confirmed Joe Biden’s victory.

I do agree with Wesbury’s statement that “vote-counting disputes ... (are a) potential disaster for democracy.” The foundation of the republic is that the losing candidate accepts the will of the people and concedes.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly said that the only way he could lose was if the other side cheated.

Well, there is one more way that he could lose: More people could vote for Biden than for him.

Trump didn’t lose because of mail-in ballots. He lost because the majority of Americans rejected him and because, in my view, he failed to be a decent person.

Finally, some of the eight U.S. senators and 139 representatives who voted to overturn the election on Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 won their seats on the exact same ballot as Biden. This simple fact is the true threat to our democracy, Mr. Wesbury.

Patrick Gerlach

Mount Joy