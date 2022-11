How can we trust elected officials who either believe in the Big Lie, or are too cowardly to admit that they don’t believe in the Big Lie, to make good decisions that affect all of our lives?

In the case of the first group, what other falsehoods will they believe while making decisions?

In the case of the second group, what else will they be afraid of that might keep them from doing the right thing?

Gerald Lefchik

Manheim Township