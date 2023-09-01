The writer of the Aug. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Take Bible seriously, but not literally” misrepresents the historical accuracy of God’s inspired Word.

The writer’s allegation of “contradictions” in Genesis 1 and 2 is an example. Genesis 1 summarizes God’s six-day creation and Genesis 2 provides details of what Yahweh did on the sixth day. Further, Matthew and Luke simply separate Jesus the Messiah’s legal and biological descent from King David, respectively. The Gospel writers merely chose to mention either one woman or two in their account. This also applies to how many times the rooster crowed when Peter denied the Lord. It’s universally true that “Where there are two there is also one.” No contradiction!

The writer seemingly dislikes the “imperatives” given by God to his chosen people in Exodus 21 after coming from Egyptian captivity. No doubt God’s commands were harsh, but necessary, as he began developing the new nation of Israel. Deuteronomy 20 gives trespassers in the promised land a choice to either surrender or pay terrible consequences — true in any war!

The writer’s so-called “untruths” regarding the measurements in 1 Kings 7:23 are merely the use of round numbers — our normal way of speaking. If someone says 3,000 people were at the convention, no one would call him a liar if 3,002 were actually present. Further, one’s projection of Jericho’s age depends on one’s archaeological assumptions. Incorrect assumptions lead to incorrect conclusions. (That’s so, also, in determining the age of the Earth.)

Anthony B. Badger, Th.D.

Manheim Township