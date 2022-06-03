This is in response to the May 27 letter “Praise for ‘freedom of choice’ letter.”

The writer states, “It was the absolute best position on the abortion issue that I have read and pondered.” He was referring to the May 17 letter “Do not take away freedom of choice.”

The May 27 letter writer uses the Bible as a reference, quoting Genesis 2:7: “The Lord God formed the man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

When we use an absolute truth to support our opinion, we must make sure that we look at the truth in other parts of the Bible and make sure we are not reading out of context.

Our opinion doesn’t matter when we look at absolute truth. The Bible is absolute truth. It is the only truth that will stand the test of time. In Psalms, we read that even before we were born, God knew us.

Psalms 139:15-16 states, “My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”

So, you see, God has plans for us even before we are born. He loves us and wants an intimate relationship with us. We are all fallen and fall short of God’s glory. May we all live according to God’s plan for us.

God’s plan does not include abortion.

David Damron

East Hempfield Township