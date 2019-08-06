We continue to have the same arguments, reinforce the same fears, perpetuate the same injustices, and hurt the same innocents. Let’s look at the issue broadly defined as “abortion,” where “pro-life” and “pro-choice” are used to define opposing factions.
Instead of these inadequate terms, we should base definitions on the effectiveness of the policy or organization that positively influences this issue. What does the evidence show? The Guttmacher Institute’s data says “legal restrictions do not eliminate abortion. Rather, they increase the likelihood that abortions will be done unsafely.”
So how do we reduce abortions (the pro-life goal, right)? The evidence shows that access to health care is the most important factor. This includes access to family planning, contraception, workplace equality, living wages and family leave.
The most effective abortion reduction policy in the U.S. in the last 40 years? “Obamacare” — reductions of up to 15% — and it would be much more with universal health care.
Combined with health care access, what is the most effective organization to help prevent unwanted pregnancies (fewer abortions)? Planned Parenthood. If you voted against “Obamacare” and against Planned Parenthood, then you aren’t serious about reducing abortions.
The better definition: pro-life equals pro-women’s rights equals pro-universal health care equals pro-family planning equals anti-abortion. From a policy standpoint, Democrats overwhelmingly support these. Which then is the better “pro-life” party? If you want to promote life and reduce abortions, then following the GOP narrative of “pro-life, anti-abortion” is completely counter to that.
Patrick Brady
Landisville