The Jan. 3 letter “Double blessing of cleaner energy” states two benefits of cleaner energy: to counter the impact of our changing climate and to lessen the health impact of air pollution. (Have you noticed recently the number of days on which we’re warned that the air is unhealthy or hazardous in Lancaster County?)

Following the example of inventor Ben Franklin, today’s discoverers are finding ways to cleanly produce electricity for our homes and vehicles.

To tap into these recent discoveries and quickly bring them to everyday usage, we would benefit from the passage by Congress of legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Passage of this act would introduce a fee on carbon pollution (including a carbon border fee adjustment on imports) and provide dividend money to households.

Contrary to common chatter about this act, impact studies show that most households with lower income/more members would see a net gain in income.

We can let our U.S. House and Senate members know that we would appreciate the benefits of cleaner air and better health that this act would bring — as well as the addition of many new job opportunities.

Ed Mitchell

West Lampeter Township