Many would agree that the IRS is a deeply troubled government agency. But how many of us have studied the backstory that has led us to this place?

Years ago, for 14 months between college and law school, I worked for the personnel division of the Philadelphia IRS district office. My boss at the time explained to me that over 90% of the American taxpayers were in full compliance with the prevailing tax laws. The audit and collection divisions had to bring less than 10% of taxpayers into the compliance practiced by the rest of us.

Another interesting fact: The IRS was the only agency not subject to reductions in force. At the time, this made a lot of sense to me: Why would we want to cut off our nose to spite our face by crippling the one agency that paid for itself many times over by collecting delinquent taxes?

Well, fast-forward five decades to today’s “Alice in Wonderland” scene. Politicians have heeded the call of business lobbyists to periodically slash the IRS budget, while at the same time cutting taxes — as if we were running surpluses rather than gaping deficits.

It is my position that all of us receive the many benefits of U.S. citizenship. Therefore everyone, from the largest to the smallest earners, should be paying at least some taxes. We should all have skin in the game.

The something-for-nothing crowd needs to grow up before it ends up collapsing the tent.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township