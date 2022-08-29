After a long time on a waiting list, some families are enrolling their children in child care. They are looking forward to their infant, toddler or preschooler learning cognitive reasoning, emotional regulation and social skills.

When family members leave their baby for the first time or wave goodbye to their 4-year old in preschool, there are tears. At this moment, a caring teacher steps in to offer hugs and reassurance — she will be loving each child all day. Later, she greets the family with a smile and shares stories about the joyful moments of a first day in child care.

Teachers are the backbone of the child care industry. They understand each developmental stage and the best methods to help children learn language, science and art. Child care teachers are trained to help in an emergency — everything from choking episodes to seizures.

They potty train multiple children at once, put an entire classroom down for a nap and solve toy conflicts and arguments — all while keeping everyone learning and families reassured.

And they typically do all this for only $12 an hour.

In Lancaster, we are grateful for state Rep. Mike Sturla, who understands and supports increased funding for child care. Financial support given directly to licensed child care centers will help them recruit and retain quality teachers to love and care for our youngest children.

The child care crisis is more than long waiting lists for families; it’s an unrealistic salary for caregivers. Centers can’t raise teachers’ wages without increasing tuition to more than many families can afford. Money must come from the government.

Claire Crescenzi

East Hempfield Township