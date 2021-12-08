In tough times like these, the arts sustain and inspire us. Proof of this is the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s production of “Les Miserables — School Edition.”

Even if you’ve seen it many times, as I have, you will find it inspiring, powerful, heartfelt and beautifully staged. The brilliant cast of young people believe every word they so beautifully sing.

Please, if you have time this busy holiday season, go see it. Details can be found at ephrataperformingartscenter.com. It’s really worth it!

I urge LNP | LancasterOnline to review and support all Lancaster County theater. We need the performing arts so much.

Rich Barbour

Lititz