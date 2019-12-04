I have great respect for the recent World Series champions, who bent low early in the season (19-31), reached above the Phillies and climbed atop the pinnacle.
Couple the MLB season with the NHL team not named Flyers that had the fewest points in January yet captured Lord Stanley’s Cup in June, and a nifty trend of microtanking is formed.
Now, the 76ers need to bring home a few O’Brien trophies to validate their pseudoscience of macrotanking known as “the process,” or in hindsight it could be viewed as just another gimmick like my invisible dog leash.
Brent Becker
Ephrata