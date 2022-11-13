God breathed and the cold winds blew, ushering in a new season. The trees brightened as the people’s vision became clearer. With eyes fully opened, the darkness surrounding them became more apparent, more pronounced. The people began to pray as they resisted the darkness, pushing back against it while shielding their children from its cruel and seductive grip. A new dawn had arrived. The light dissolved the darkness and, almost as if awaking from a dream, man remembered what it felt like to be free.

Charles Stouff

Martic Township