How soon will we have these things?

A book-burning bonfire, including Bibles.

The loss of our news media and ways of communicating.

The loss of our freedom of religion and having to swear our allegiance to the “Chosen One.”

The loss of our mailing privileges.

The loss of our assets and privacy.

The loss of our Social Security and Medicare.

The loss of our elected congressional leaders and the right to vote.

A segment of our citizens being arrested and sent to camps.

Our leader marching down Pennsylvania Avenue in his six-star general’s uniform in front of warheads and weapons of mass destruction.

Two new guest rooms at the White House: one for favorite dictators and one for convicted felons.

The list goes on and on. No wonder I can’t sleep at night and have constant indigestion.

God save us all before it is too late.

E.R.M. Baile

West Lampeter Township