President Joe Biden: I don’t know when your brain shook loose of its common sense (same goes for your supporters), but it’s not guns that do harm, it’s the individuals with those guns.

Most citizens who have guns for protection, target practice, hunting or collecting aren’t going to cause harm. But put a gun in the hands of an individual who seeks to destroy human life? He’s the one pulling the trigger and making the gun a weapon.

Taking away guns or defunding police are not answers. People with wicked and sinful minds need to be put in jail to serve time as punishment for causing pain to others. They need to be reminded that they took lives without cause. Perhaps if God’s Word is presented to them, they may develop a sense of guilt and seek repentance. That is what God gives us: a chance for a place in his heavenly kingdom.

Speaking of gun violence, how many people are screened for guns at the border? In my view, they are not all angels.

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township