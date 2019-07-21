The July 14 Sunday LNP letter “Climate change and the dinosaurs” conflates weather and climate. The only inaccuracy in global warming projections is that they’re consistently too conservative. That’s because of feedback loops that suddenly accelerate warming unpredictably (skepticalscience.org).
Those projections show we now have only about a decade to phase out fossil fuels, or at least come close to doing so, or we’ll create an uninhabitable Earth for our grandchildren and beyond. We’ll have to deploy clean energy at a record pace, but, fortunately, it won’t have to cost us anything.
Solar and wind energy, with storage and without subsidies, are now the cheapest form of energy, and their prices drop every year. The faster they’re scaled up, the cheaper they get. They’ll be virtually free within a decade, according to the international financial behemoth UBS and The Financial Times.
Most of the money for a rapid national transition to clean energy will come from private enterprise. All that free energy will bring an estimated 8 million new green jobs and add $500 billion a year to our gross domestic product, vastly outweighing the rest of the cost.
Electric cars are now affordable and practical. Mine was $12,000 (used) and it runs on 100% wind power. Consumer Reports says attractive solar tiles on your roof will pay for themselves in free energy, and prices for both those things keep rapidly dropping.
But the really big savings: Renewable energy could save $160 trillion in climate change costs by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Pete Kuntz
Manheim Township