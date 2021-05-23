It’s funny that Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker is claiming people who get government aid become dependent on such help and a burden to the rest of Americans.

What’s funnier, in my view, is the inability of Smucker to see his own situation. He is dependent on the government.

He receives a paycheck and a load of benefits from the government for his seeming job of keeping business taxes low — so that when he leaves office, he might have a job that pays a lot more waiting for him at a company that benefited from the legislation he supported.

But, in the meantime, he’ll fight like heck to hang on to his government job, even if it entails trying to nullify votes and working (if you want to call it that) only for Republicans.

We all know why politicians want to get reelected. And I believe we know what the Republican effort to reverse President Joe Biden’s win was all about: addiction to government.

It’s why term limits get discussed but never passed in Congress.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon