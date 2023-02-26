M. Kelly Tillery’s column in the Feb. 19 Perspective section contrasted the events around Abraham Lincoln’s 1861 inauguration with the insurrection attempt of Jan. 6, 2021.

The 160-year span between those events can be further divided and seen in two other highly significant U.S. milestones that account for an extraordinary phenomenon.

Framing the context in terms of nondemocratic authoritarian forces versus democratic ideals, I believe the 20th-century term “fascism” applies to the following four historical events.

First, the American Revolution’s victory over Great Britain’s King George III in 1781 was by all definitions a defeat of fascism and the beginning of one of the world’s oldest democracies.

Second, 80 years later, the fascist movement of the oligarchs of the Southern slavery states attacked their fellow Americans in 1861, beginning the Civil War.

The third fascist threat began 80 years later, in 1941, with the attack on Pearl Harbor drawing my dad’s generation into the deadliest war in history. Dad’s generation fought fascism in Europe and the Pacific so we wouldn’t have to fight it here. Did they achieve that aim?

If you’re doing the math, you see that, 80 years later, on Jan. 6, 2021, the attack on our U.S. Capitol was led by a collaboration of nonbelievers of democracy and the only president in our history who refused a peaceful transfer of power. I’m not the only one who calls that fascism.

Why 80 years? Those with the living memory of those horrors of war are all but gone from our collective consciousness. The threat persists. Remember our forebears. We owe it to them.

Kip Adams

Drumore Township