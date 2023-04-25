This is in reference to the April 15 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Bragg is doing Biden’s dirty work.”

The writer states that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “is ignoring murders, burglaries and assaults.” I would like to remind the letter writer that Bragg is doing his job by investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged white-collar crimes, which are connected to other allegations of serious crimes involving Trump.

Meanwhile, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits public officeholders who have taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then engage in insurrection against the United States from serving in public office.

Should anyone be above the law? President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon so that the nation would be healed. Was the nation “healed” while there was no accountability for Nixon?

Some constitutional experts say there is no law that prohibits Trump from running for office again, even if he is in jail. It is doubtful whether this twice-impeached president could win another term as president. Remember that Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 2.8 million votes and to President Joe Biden in 2020 by 7 million votes.

What can be done to prevent someone who has been indicted for criminal activity from running for president? In September 2022, a New Mexico judge removed a county commissioner from office based on his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C. It was the first time since 1869 that the disqualification clause in the 14th Amendment was used. It could be used to keep Trump from ever holding any office again.

Don Mast

New Holland