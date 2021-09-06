A big thank you to Yoder’s management and staff for supporting the Disabled American Veterans’ Red Rose Chapter 80 and allowing us to have the Forget-Me-Not campaign on Veterans Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend. The funds donated through this campaign support local initiatives that help veterans receive their benefits; prevent homelessness; and provide transportation to hospitals and a wide range of volunteer programs that show our nation’s gratitude to those who sacrificed on our behalf.

It goes to show us that there are organizations that care about the veterans of this great nation and show respect for their sacrifices. It is an honor for us to call this organization a true friend and supporter of the Disabled American Veterans.

Yoder’s, please accept our heartfelt gratitude from the officers and members of Red Rose Chapter 80 of the Disabled American Veterans for your continued support.

Jeffrey G. Butch

Commander

DAV Red Rose Chapter 80