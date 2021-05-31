On April 30, we had a fire on the front bank of our property in Warwick Township. Someone threw a lit cigarette butt into our newly laid mulch, and a fire spread rapidly.

A very helpful young woman came to our door to alert us to the fire and asked if she could help us in any way. I just wanted to get to the phone and call 911 as fast as possible. The fire department came quickly and put the fire out before it could do any real damage.

Unfortunately, in the excitement, I think I may have been rude to that helpful woman. So, if you are that woman and are reading this, let me offer a heartfelt thank-you and an apology for my rudeness.

Everything turned out fine — thanks to you.

Rob Zwally

Warwick Township