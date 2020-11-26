My companion and I were completely blindsided at the Fireside Tavern in Strasburg when an unidentified couple picked up our check for dinner. What a joy to know that such people exist!
I had never heard of the “pay it forward” practice until I moved to Lancaster County. Living here is a pleasure, and we will certainly pay it forward ourselves when the time is right.
A random act of kindness is beyond kind; it restores faith in humanity in a chaotic world. Many thanks to our unknown benefactors.
Patricia Mortenson
West Lampeter Township
